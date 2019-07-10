Oracle Investment Management Holding in Quidel (QDEL) Upped by $114.36 Million; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Position Raised by Autonomy Capital Lp

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 20,363 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 7,587 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Michael Avenatti allegedly made this tax slip-up. How to avoid it – CNBC” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors are exploiting a murky tax maneuver the IRS has yet to tackle – Yahoo Finance” published on January 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Owe the IRS? Why you should think twice before paying your taxes with a credit card – MarketWatch” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 IRS Tips for the 2019 Tax Season – Yahoo News” published on January 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset has 206,434 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Dupont reported 7,045 shares. 3,334 were accumulated by M&T Bank & Trust. D E Shaw And owns 337,573 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 4,019 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 911 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Asset Mgmt One Comm Ltd owns 14,600 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 22,323 shares in its portfolio. 65,769 were reported by New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Com Ny. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 23,950 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 109,995 shares. Oracle Mgmt holds 26.52% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1.90M shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) or 3,276 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.39 million activity.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Get Out Of Major Pharma Stocks – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Quidel’s Triage TOX drug screen, 94600 test – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quidel Corporation (QDEL) CEO Douglas Bryant on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Integer Holdings (ITGR) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.