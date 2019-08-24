Oracle Investment Management Has Upped Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $102.53 Million; Market Value Rose; As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Duquesne Family Office Has Boosted Its Position by $714,550

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 26,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.02M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL

