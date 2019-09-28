Oracle Investment Management Has Trimmed Quidel (QDEL) Stake by $6.98 Million; Share Value Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 89.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 14,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 167,371 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs reported 439,472 shares. Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 2.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,030 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signalpoint Asset Management Lc invested in 2,405 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.24% or 106,403 shares in its portfolio. 40,441 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,500 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 6.93 million shares. Etrade Mngmt Llc has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 65,636 shares. Artemis Management Llp holds 0.72% or 436,619 shares. Rbo And Ltd Llc has invested 5.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.33% or 2,724 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability reported 4,044 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,514 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.23% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.21% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 455,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.02% or 756,157 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). M&T Bank Corp holds 0% or 4,008 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 60,741 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 171,348 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 237,301 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 114 shares. 9,752 are owned by Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt holds 16,757 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Oracle Invest Management Incorporated holds 22.78% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 49,349 shares.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 933,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 25.53 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.