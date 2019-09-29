Oracle Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Quidel (QDEL) Holding as Market Value Declined; Fsi Group Increases Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV)

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 167,371 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 46,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 205,607 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 158,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 765,832 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 455,748 shares to 26,985 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,131 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45M for 25.53 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 991,666 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 392,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.