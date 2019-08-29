Oracle Investment Management Has Lowered Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake by $5.59 Million; Stock Declined; As Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Stock Price Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Its Position by $3.31 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 206,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 975,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 101,198 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 50,199 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Natl State Bank Company invested in 10,325 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 517,389 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 6,565 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 220 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd has 17,475 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bridgewater Assoc LP owns 22,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 0.39% or 108,286 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.14% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.6% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 44,576 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.39M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Endurance Wealth Inc stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,935 shares to 76,740 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Technology Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 28,731 shares. Omni Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 1.74M are owned by Northern Trust. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 66,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackstone Limited Partnership holds 2.41 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,056 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 300,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 435,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James reported 12,000 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc reported 63,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 148,361 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Walleye Trading Llc reported 0.02% stake.

