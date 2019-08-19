Oracle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Quidel (QDEL) Position; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Boosted Holding by $326,248

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 32,106 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.9. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP holds 6,195 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 52,345 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 71,111 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 5,946 shares stake. Aurora Counsel owns 17,097 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 425,823 shares. Moreover, Ami Asset Management Corp has 1% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 206,434 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 238,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 75,783 were reported by Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 46,542 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 7,715 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 2,752 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,500 are owned by Sector Pension Board.

