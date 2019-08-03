Oracle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43M, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 117,459 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 4,000 shares. Vermont-based Birchview LP has invested 28.76% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Artal Grp holds 500,000 shares. Oz Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Chartist Ca holds 64,765 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6,360 shares. Selkirk Ltd Liability has 348,805 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 15,144 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 6,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 539,407 shares. 1,253 were reported by Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,625 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 857,069 shares or 0% of the stock.

