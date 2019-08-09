Oracle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Position by $78.46 Million; Havens Advisors Upped Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $867,412 as Share Price Were Volatile

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 77,785 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 300 shares. 422,871 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. 3,014 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Com. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP stated it has 3.77% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.56% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 181,397 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 14.36M were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Harvest Management Ltd Co owns 53,000 shares or 14.18% of their US portfolio. 75,601 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 629,683 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 15,909 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Llp reported 3.34% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. C Worldwide Grp Hldgs A S holds 0.03% or 114,683 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,519 shares stake. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 21,245 shares. 1,750 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,353 shares stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Cannell Peter B And invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Trellus Mgmt Ltd invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). D E Shaw & reported 40,478 shares stake. Albion Fin Gru Ut holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 10,858 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Sei Co accumulated 0% or 2,470 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.04% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).