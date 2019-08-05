Oracle Investment Management Decreased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake as Market Value Declined; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holding Held by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 1.25 million shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 610,365 shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,962 shares to 42,513 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,466 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

