Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.36 N/A 2.90 19.39 RealPage Inc. 61 6.49 N/A 0.37 167.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. RealPage Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oracle Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oracle Corporation is presently more affordable than RealPage Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Oracle Corporation’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oracle Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RealPage Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Oracle Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Oracle Corporation and RealPage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 10.24% for Oracle Corporation with average price target of $56.86. RealPage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 average price target and a 6.75% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oracle Corporation is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Oracle Corporation.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.