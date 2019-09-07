Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Both Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.49 N/A 2.90 19.39 PagerDuty Inc. 45 18.57 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Oracle Corporation and PagerDuty Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oracle Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PagerDuty Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oracle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oracle Corporation and PagerDuty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$56.86 is Oracle Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.96%. PagerDuty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.67 consensus price target and a 31.41% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that PagerDuty Inc. appears more favorable than Oracle Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oracle Corporation and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 34.7%. About 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors PagerDuty Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.