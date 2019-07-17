Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparison side by side

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 53 4.91 N/A 2.68 20.39 the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 2.80 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

Oracle Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oracle Corporation and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -2.29% for Oracle Corporation with average target price of $56.86. On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential upside is 25.70% and its average target price is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that the Rubicon Project Inc. looks more robust than Oracle Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oracle Corporation and the Rubicon Project Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 69.4%. Insiders owned 33.3% of Oracle Corporation shares. Competitively, 10.2% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has weaker performance than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Oracle Corporation beats the Rubicon Project Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.