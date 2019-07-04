Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparing side by side

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 52 4.97 N/A 2.68 20.39 the Rubicon Project Inc. 5 2.54 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Oracle Corporation and the Rubicon Project Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oracle Corporation and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

Oracle Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. the Rubicon Project Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Oracle Corporation and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 3 11 6 2.30 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oracle Corporation has a -4.32% downside potential and an average target price of $56.32. Competitively the average target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, which is potential 38.89% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, the Rubicon Project Inc. is looking more favorable than Oracle Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oracle Corporation and the Rubicon Project Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 69.4%. About 33.3% of Oracle Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.