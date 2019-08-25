Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Comparison side by side

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.36 N/A 2.90 19.39 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.53 N/A -3.12 0.00

Demonstrates Oracle Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Oracle Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. is 145.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oracle Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Oracle Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oracle Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation has a consensus price target of $56.86, and a 10.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares and 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Insiders held 34.3% of Oracle Corporation shares. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Oracle Corporation had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.