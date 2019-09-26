Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparison side by side

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 55 4.57 N/A 2.90 19.39 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oracle Corporation and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oracle Corporation and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oracle Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Oracle Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Oracle Corporation and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 0 8 4 2.33 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation has a 9.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oracle Corporation and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders owned 34.3% of Oracle Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has 24.7% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.