Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Contrasting side by side

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.36 N/A 2.90 19.39 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oracle Corporation and OneSpan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oracle Corporation and OneSpan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Oracle Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. OneSpan Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oracle Corporation. Its rival OneSpan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oracle Corporation and OneSpan Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Oracle Corporation’s upside potential is 10.24% at a $56.86 consensus target price. OneSpan Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus target price and a 44.66% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that OneSpan Inc. seems more appealing than Oracle Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, OneSpan Inc. has 16.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has stronger performance than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors OneSpan Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.