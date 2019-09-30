Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Comparison side by side

Since Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 53 1.40 2.18B 2.90 19.39 Micro Focus International plc 16 0.00 341.02M 3.43 6.09

Demonstrates Oracle Corporation and Micro Focus International plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Micro Focus International plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oracle Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Oracle Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oracle Corporation and Micro Focus International plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 4,090,823,794.33% 38.8% 9.5% Micro Focus International plc 2,148,834,278.51% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oracle Corporation and Micro Focus International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Oracle Corporation’s average price target is $60.45, while its potential upside is 11.76%. On the other hand, Micro Focus International plc’s potential upside is 50.11% and its average price target is $21. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Micro Focus International plc is looking more favorable than Oracle Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oracle Corporation and Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 18.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has stronger performance than Micro Focus International plc

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Oracle Corporation beats Micro Focus International plc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.