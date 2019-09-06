Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Comparing side by side

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.55 N/A 2.90 19.39 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 60.36 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oracle Corporation and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oracle Corporation and Luokung Technology Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oracle Corporation and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.61% and an $56.86 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.