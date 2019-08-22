Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Contrasting side by side

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.50 N/A 2.90 19.39 HubSpot Inc. 174 14.35 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oracle Corporation and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Oracle Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HubSpot Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oracle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oracle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Oracle Corporation and HubSpot Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 6.80% for Oracle Corporation with consensus target price of $56.86. Meanwhile, HubSpot Inc.’s consensus target price is $191.67, while its potential downside is -3.94%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Oracle Corporation seems more appealing than HubSpot Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares and 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Oracle Corporation’s share held by insiders are 34.3%. Competitively, HubSpot Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Oracle Corporation was less bullish than HubSpot Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.