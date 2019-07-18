Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 53 4.86 N/A 2.68 20.39 Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.52 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oracle Corporation and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oracle Corporation and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Oracle Corporation and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oracle Corporation’s downside potential is -2.17% at a $56.86 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oracle Corporation and Forescout Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 75.7%. 33.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Forescout Technologies Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year Oracle Corporation was less bullish than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.