Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stake Maintained by Primecap Management Company; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Holder Addenda Capital Decreased Its Stake by $842,160

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 41,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.76M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 179,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.64 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $492.07 million, up from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.84M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13,700 shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $411.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.