Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Trimmed Position; Earnest Partners Raised Its Stake in Royal Caribbean (RCL) as Shares Declined

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean (RCL) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 109,701 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 103,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 257,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, down from 278,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.79 million shares to 111,548 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) by 85,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,869 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 1.52% or 117,840 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 514 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Vanguard Group has 17.95M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Friess Associates Lc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 156,504 shares. Pggm Invests reported 216,000 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 41,995 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% or 631 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 735 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,805 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 19,723 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Federated Pa owns 0.11% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 375,811 shares. Regions holds 674 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.73% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.57% or 71,279 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 477,577 shares. 19,806 are held by Kornitzer Management Inc Ks. Moreover, Vestor Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,269 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield holds 28,420 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Arrow Corp has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,156 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.53% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 17,890 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0.21% or 24.88M shares in its portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank invested in 0.88% or 35,752 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Driehaus Capital Management holds 5,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.