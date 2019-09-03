Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Valuation Declined, Dean Capital Management Raised Position by $361,184

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 257,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 278,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 3.07 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 113,894 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21,434 shares to 7,840 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 1,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,252 shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 31,999 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 22,559 shares stake. 59,000 were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. Foster & Motley Inc invested in 0.19% or 41,104 shares. Nordea reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 13,533 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 24,731 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested in 81,428 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,608 were reported by Voya Invest Management Llc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 48,825 shares stake. Olstein Management Lp holds 185,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham And Investment Advisors LP has 184,644 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.94 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Btr Management Inc owns 29,431 shares. Associated Banc reported 17,195 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smith Moore invested in 0.19% or 15,179 shares. Amer International Grp accumulated 911,546 shares. Westwood Gp has 95,515 shares. First Bank And Company Of Newtown invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.67% or 321,655 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.04% or 4,311 shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 36,570 shares. Farr Miller Washington Dc reported 8,530 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 455,947 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Lc reported 4,251 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 12.76M shares or 1.43% of the stock.