Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Shareholder Ariel Investments Cut Holding by $429,512 as Stock Price Rose; Healthcor Management LP Increased Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $63.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 8,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 196,757 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 204,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 722,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.57 million, up from 793,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 801,102 shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 18.94 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.