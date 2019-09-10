Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Cut Position by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Rose; Nomura Holdings Lowered Its Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Stake by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 257,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 278,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 11.34M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 100,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 396,574 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 497,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 88,998 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ares Commercial Real Estate declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2018 – Business Wire" published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Canada's Wonderland announces exhilarating cliff jumping water park attraction and kids' airplane ride for 2020 – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints David Roth as President – Business Wire" with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 41,824 shares to 674,192 shares, valued at $64.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 27,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa John’s Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.06 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

