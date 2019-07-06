Oracle Common (ORCL) Holder Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.32 Million as Share Value Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.87M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation Common (ORCL) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 138,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 513,781 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 651,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Oracle Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Parcel Service: This 4% Yielder Looks Really Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Dumps Amazon Before Amazon Dumps It – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generational Disruption Shifts Norms For Industrial Distributors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc owns 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 361,725 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Street has 28.28 million shares. Palouse Cap Management reported 1.51% stake. Addison Cap Com holds 1.22% or 14,326 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 19,485 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 1.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Camarda Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Adirondack Tru owns 1,988 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Texas Capital Bancshares Tx has invested 0.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns Limited has invested 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Corporation holds 1.07% or 17,826 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.35% or 38,424 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $44.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Mngmt Incorporated holds 21,910 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Hourglass Ltd accumulated 1.97% or 126,201 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Qs Invsts Ltd Co has 252,548 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs accumulated 139,229 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 6,720 shares. Addison Cap Communications has 51,942 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associates reported 35,350 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. St Johns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,912 shares or 0.62% of the stock. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 271,061 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. 322,721 are held by Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.47 million shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 5,997 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Essex Finance Services holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,806 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:POST) by 12,148 shares to 280,672 shares, valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc Common (NYSE:ROP) by 4,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG).