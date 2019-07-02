Oracle Com (ORCL) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake by $474,721 as Market Value Rose; As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Cut by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 706,004 shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 8,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,173 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 88,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 20.40M shares traded or 50.13% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $213,398 activity.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Psychemedics Corp (NASDAQ:PMD) by 50,894 shares to 301,282 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 129,075 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.09% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 55,223 shares. Cna Corp reported 0.07% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 15,000 were accumulated by Rbf Cap Lc. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.91 million shares. 28,435 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 4.33 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.03% or 123,706 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 9,809 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.23 million shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Management reported 40,785 shares. Parsec Mngmt accumulated 0.41% or 120,276 shares. Bell Bancshares has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Country Fincl Bank invested in 1.23% or 513,781 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp reported 9.47 million shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shayne And holds 0.81% or 21,651 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Altfest L J & Communication Inc invested in 3,812 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Sit Inv Inc stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 9,501 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Company Incorporated has invested 1.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic Services Incorporated owns 103,158 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).