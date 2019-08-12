Oracle Com (ORCL) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Founders Capital Management Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $880,436

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 2.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 5.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Ltd Liability Co reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 14.95M shares. Cookson Peirce Inc has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wisconsin Cap Management Lc accumulated 1.97% or 41,000 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 181,910 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 8,505 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penobscot Management Company Inc has 144,025 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. 485,964 are owned by Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi. Colony Gru Ltd stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Homrich And Berg reported 76,925 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincluden Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Capital Mgmt has invested 1.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First In holds 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,175 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares to 140,185 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.