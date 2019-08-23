Oracle Com (ORCL) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $457,390; Staley Capital Advisers Upped J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $841,936; Market Valuation Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 7.01M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 470,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59 million, up from 461,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $105.85. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.93 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15,348 shares to 852,445 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

