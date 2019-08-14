Oracle Com (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $457,390; Bard Associates Has Lifted Stake in Tecogen New (TGEN) by $486,225 as Share Value Declined

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 10.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 9,246 shares traded or 103.48% up from the average. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Bard Associates holds 1.47% or 731,850 shares. Horrell Management Incorporated invested in 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Co Limited Company accumulated 496,507 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 46,430 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 18,725 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Bluecrest accumulated 0% or 20,482 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Herald Limited holds 0.31% or 321,078 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Parsons Inc Ri has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 32,252 shares. North Star Management accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.