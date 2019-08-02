Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $457,390; Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Share Price Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 9.82M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $235.15. About 480,021 shares traded or 12.97% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 166,891 shares. Fiera Corp owns 9.54M shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.86% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Howland Cap Limited Co invested in 4,056 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,484 are owned by Sabal Trust. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has invested 1.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carnegie Capital Asset Management reported 4,158 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 26,721 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northside Capital Mngmt Llc owns 11,016 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) owns 2.78 million shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mirador Cap Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 7,874 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,643 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $496.17M for 16.47 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.