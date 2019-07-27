Oracle Com (ORCL) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, down from 384,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares to 376,637 shares, valued at $38.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Mngmt LP invested in 0.14% or 9,846 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 140,121 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomasville National Bank & Trust stated it has 20,051 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Stillwater Lc owns 286,040 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 4,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Commerce stated it has 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ensemble Cap Management accumulated 737,328 shares or 5.83% of the stock. One Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc has 96,082 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 1.62 million shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has invested 1.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 6,223 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,255 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills National Bank & Trust holds 0.42% or 874 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc holds 12,149 shares. Miles reported 732 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 20,857 shares stake. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 244,709 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Buckingham Mngmt reported 3,340 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 940,620 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 2,781 shares in its portfolio. American Rech & owns 2,448 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ledyard Comml Bank has 7,153 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline reported 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Psagot House reported 2,545 shares.