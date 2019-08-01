Oracle Com (ORCL) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Position by $1.46 Million; As Dover (DOV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 25 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 30,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 billion, down from 30,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 862,525 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 27,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 179,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 206,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.52M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 15.83 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Haverford Tru has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Howe And Rusling accumulated 43 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 9,600 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 5,484 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 1,730 shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 2,241 shares. Parkside Fincl Commercial Bank owns 79 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt reported 2,600 shares stake. Principal Grp has 376,307 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 22,214 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 13,501 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 7,700 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 288 shares to 300 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,040 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corp (DOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dow-Key Microwave Awarded Top Honor for L3 Technologies’ Supplier Excellence Award Program – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million. Another trade for 13,102 shares valued at $1.14 million was made by Spurgeon William on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.7% or 81,319 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trillium Asset Management Ltd reported 12,582 shares stake. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 32,238 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 29,128 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.91% or 103,795 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.17% or 7,325 shares. Bell Bancorporation invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Evanson Asset Ltd owns 8,626 shares. Iberiabank Corp owns 34,083 shares. Portland Glob Advisors has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gradient Investments Lc holds 1,594 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 0.33% or 23,927 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.