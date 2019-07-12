Oracle Com (ORCL) Holder Ftb Advisors Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,167 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 23,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 5.14M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 8.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fdsftse All World Ex Usa Small Cap Index Fd Etf Shs (VSS) by 9,841 shares to 78,436 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Nv Eur0.16(New York Shares) (NYSE:UN) by 11,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.