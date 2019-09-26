Oracle Cmn (ORCL) Holder Sageworth Trust Co Has Boosted Position by $385,952; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Raised Position

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation Cmn (ORCL) by 8950.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $397,000, up from 77 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 6.66 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.30 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability reported 95,447 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1,600 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 252 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0.49% stake. 49,316 are held by Manchester Capital Mngmt. Kistler reported 6,460 shares. Curbstone Financial reported 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Academy Inc Tx has 4.46% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Management reported 11,909 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 958,523 shares. Allstate has 260,023 shares. Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 127,481 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma owns 6,170 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Services has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Sageworth Trust Co, which manages about $844.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,760 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $163.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.