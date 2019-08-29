Opus Point Partners Management Stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Lifted by $487,642 as Valuation Declined; As Willdan Group (WLDN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Its Stake by $465,238

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 457,559 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 08/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc analyzed 12,574 shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 158,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 171,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $401.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 48,910 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp Inc accumulated 6,184 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Alps Advsr accumulated 8,402 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 26,262 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce accumulated 7,233 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 12,426 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Aqr Ltd Company holds 12,395 shares. 7,061 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Pnc Services Group reported 292,791 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 472,970 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 15,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 154,860 were accumulated by State Street Corporation.