Opus Point Partners Management Raised Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake by $317,251; At&T (T) Shareholder Lakeview Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $348,942

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.35 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 85,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 26.38M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 12.04 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cap Counsel reported 0.37% stake. Prentiss Smith Inc owns 23,453 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson & Doremus Management accumulated 92,398 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.65% or 364,412 shares. Cambridge Advsrs reported 49,169 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 1.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding owns 28.49 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Wafra stated it has 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 25.45M shares or 0% of the stock. 51,587 are held by Kames Public Limited. Richard C Young And Limited holds 2.31% or 364,190 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Comcast boosts download speed for 85% of its Atlanta customers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DZ Bank joins firms Neutral on AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GTT, SRPT, TXT and VRAY – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EQIX, HTZ, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Encourages Sarepta Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta: Not This Time! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.