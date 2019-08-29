Opus Point Partners Management Raised Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position by $487,642; Boston Partners Cut Its Entergy New (ETR) Holding as Share Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 281,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.88 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 717,033 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $103.47. About 509,395 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 2,173 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.2% or 379,428 shares. D E Shaw And holds 119,108 shares. Two Sigma Lc stated it has 14,441 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns invested in 0.01% or 3,411 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 144,099 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Tompkins Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). The Georgia-based Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 5.69M were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Stevens Management LP owns 15,712 shares. Security National Tru Co has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 550 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,087 shares. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 7,260 shares.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Corp (ETR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,423 shares to 27,140 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 31,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Positive China News Helps Stocks Rise – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South Africa’s rand firms on improved risk appetite, stocks up – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in IPO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks spooked, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Ready to Jump Again, but Is Downtrend Over? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,174 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 4,303 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 8.24M shares. Legal General Public Lc accumulated 0% or 29,100 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Comerica Bank holds 0% or 1,944 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.09% or 4,955 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,652 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 8,620 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Lp invested in 0% or 1,930 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 2,742 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Inc has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Asset Management One Communication, Japan-based fund reported 10,930 shares.