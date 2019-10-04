Opus Point Partners Management Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has Lifted by $317,251; Healthcor Management LP Increased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 531,787 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 857.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.22M, up from 119,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 67,546 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 247,198 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myokardia Inc by 380,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,620 shares, and cut its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. 2,000 shares valued at $173,480 were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W on Monday, September 9. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $437,455 was bought by Barry Richard.

