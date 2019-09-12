Opus Point Partners Management Maintains Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT); Vantage Investment Partners Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position by $4.02 Million

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 997,978 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 544.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 1.60 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca holds 14.95M shares. Fmr Lc owns 1.66 million shares. 11,055 are owned by United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 46,511 shares. Burney Commerce stated it has 26,894 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Llc invested in 3,367 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.8% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 193,027 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,584 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.04 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd Com reported 3,744 shares stake. Andra Ap invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 339,284 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Company has invested 2.39% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pettee Invsts Inc reported 2,765 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STG, FDX, PS and VAL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Air Cargo CEOs Among New US-UK Aviation Security Group – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 979,259 shares to 7,809 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,186 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Share Price Is Up 612% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta: A Controversial CRL Provides Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2019: SRPT,NK,MDWD – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.