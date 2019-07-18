Opus Point Partners Management Increases Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE); Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 154,865 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 183,835 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40M shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Nfc Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.78% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 370,109 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr reported 78,200 shares stake. 34,453 were reported by Intrust Bankshares Na. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 72,268 shares. Invesco invested in 1.47 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 121,027 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 53,603 are owned by Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Walthausen & Com Limited Liability Corp has 1.86% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 661,822 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 220 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 63,319 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gp Llp stated it has 50,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 22,192 shares. 2,154 are held by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Voya Inv Llc owns 26,239 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 41,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited stated it has 4,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.6% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 20,005 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,723 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 29,100 shares. Fin Mgmt Pro Inc reported 20 shares. Sivik Glob Health Lc invested in 17,705 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,401 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs LP invested in 0.04% or 40,000 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt accumulated 83,796 shares or 1.21% of the stock.