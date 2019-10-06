Opus Point Partners Management Increased Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position; City Office Reit (CIO) Holding Held by Icm Asset Management Inc

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 854,753 shares traded or 51.30% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 6.05M shares traded or 270.65% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Office REIT Isn’t Cheap, But The 7% Dividend Yield Is Sweet – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s snags latest C-level hire from Target – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Steel names new CIO – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt LP has 0.48% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Legg Mason invested 2.74% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 83,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset accumulated 0.02% or 130,553 shares. Icm Asset Management Incorporated Wa holds 1.15% or 129,580 shares in its portfolio. 492,624 were reported by Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco invested in 0% or 1.02M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 2.12 million shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd holds 1.15% or 128,278 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 5,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 4.08M are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Blackrock accumulated 2.98M shares.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TWOU, SRPT, SNDL and MGNX – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Needham & Company Reiterates Buy Rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta up 5% premarket on positive data from SRP-9003 trial – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 70 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 144,256 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,617 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 94,700 shares in its portfolio. 3,825 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 19,359 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 2,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 12,041 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 44,845 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 26,415 shares. Opus Point Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,353 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.