Opus Point Partners Management Increased Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding by $487,642 as Stock Price Declined; Covington Capital Management Raised Eog Res (EOG) Position by $576,175

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 6,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,042 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 80,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 291,808 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32,584 shares to 114,363 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,977 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Art Advsr Limited Com holds 71,566 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 17.16 million shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,938 shares. Mai Cap invested in 0.11% or 23,547 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 25,971 shares. Moreover, Sir Management Ltd Partnership has 1.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 56,531 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 146,404 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.21% or 91,438 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Destination Wealth Management has 602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Highlander Mgmt Lc accumulated 125 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Limited owns 83,796 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 17,382 shares. Capital Sarl reported 33,085 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 2,742 shares. Advsr Asset reported 9,422 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 8,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 149,860 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.03% or 48,402 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Co has 7,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 92,941 shares stake. Rhenman And Asset Management owns 1.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 55,000 shares. Highlander Mgmt Lc reported 0.18% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Essex Inv has invested 0.1% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).