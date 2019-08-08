Opus Point Partners Management Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Has Raised by $487,642 as Stock Price Declined; Air Prods And Chems (APD) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $421,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (APD) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 60,720 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Air Prods And Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $227.98. About 669,803 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.35. About 359,624 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 20/03/2018 – Incysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 08/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.18% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 167,737 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Sg Americas Securities holds 1,330 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Frontier Capital Ltd owns 0.16% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 147,158 shares. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware invested in 1,660 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.03% or 48,402 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 20,873 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 11,723 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 66,600 shares. Capital Intll Ca invested in 24,048 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 1,780 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 314,784 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wendell David Assoc invested in 17,607 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Blb&B Limited Com invested in 4,795 shares. 125 are owned by City. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.13% or 42,729 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.02% stake. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability reported 10,221 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 21,478 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 265,871 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 2.75M shares. First American State Bank invested in 17,775 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Swiss State Bank stated it has 732,806 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bridges Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 2,945 shares.