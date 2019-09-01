Opus Point Partners Management Has Boosted Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $487,642; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 377,129 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Colony Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 613,567 were accumulated by Moody State Bank Tru Division. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited reported 6.01M shares. Pure Fincl Advsr holds 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9,922 shares. Profit Investment Management Lc holds 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,466 shares. The Missouri-based Century Cos has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Advisors LP has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Uss Inv Mngmt invested 5.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Or holds 83,466 shares. Trustco Bancorp Corp N Y invested in 22,478 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,490 shares. 11,680 were accumulated by Guild Invest Mngmt Inc. Covington Cap accumulated 343,745 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc holds 2.25% or 237,014 shares. 314,161 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

