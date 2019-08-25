Opus Investment Management Upped Stake in International Paper Co. (IP); Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Price Rose While Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Its Holding

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 469,340 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.66 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 2.72 million were reported by Vanguard Grp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 21,601 shares. 110,882 were reported by Wexford Capital Limited Partnership. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 60,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Redmile Gru Ltd, California-based fund reported 10.36M shares. Polaris Venture Mgmt V Lc accumulated 1.47M shares. Boston Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Charles Schwab Investment holds 144,332 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 250,887 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 120,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 0% or 25,112 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 2,826 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp reported 10,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Decide JD.com’s (JD) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) CEO Scott Wolchko on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting FATE Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fate Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Premier Asset Mngmt Lc owns 32,545 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Management holds 0.27% or 10,706 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,554 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 869 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 15,874 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pension Service owns 564,459 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 5.24 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Smithfield invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, M Secs has 0.25% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 50,931 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs invested in 830 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares to 74,165 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).