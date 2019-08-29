Opus Investment Management Upped Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $303,000 as Share Value Rose; As Transdign Group (TDG) Market Value Rose, Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 30,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdign Group Inc (TDG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.05 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $521.2. About 372,080 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 7,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,779 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 295 shares. Proshare Limited Company accumulated 5,883 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.83% or 6,196 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Primecap Management Ca reported 340,244 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 158,500 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation holds 36,838 shares. 1,873 are held by Daiwa Securities Inc. Carroll has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 113 shares. 8,159 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Corporation. Allen Operations Limited stated it has 2,764 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Franklin stated it has 58,509 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp owns 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 170,193 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Com, New York-based fund reported 53,383 shares. Phillips Fin Lc holds 13,390 shares. 17,905 were reported by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,168 shares. 104,506 were accumulated by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Cutter & Co Brokerage has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Co holds 9,021 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Management holds 3.18% or 163,465 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa holds 1.29% or 20,349 shares in its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rosenbaum Jay D invested 2.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Appleton Partners Ma holds 2.21% or 165,056 shares in its portfolio. 25,206 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com. Callahan Ltd Company has 131,255 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,300 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).