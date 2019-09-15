Opus Investment Management Upped Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Holding by $1.62 Million as Market Value Declined; Clough Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 131,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 418,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.00M, up from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 1.16 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,895 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 455,271 shares. Aldebaran invested 0.47% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 3,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.23 million shares. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj reported 0.25% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 890,059 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 49,712 shares. Channing Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 407,901 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 17,925 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 1.74M were reported by Northern. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ftb Inc accumulated 475 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,000 shares to 50,200 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,500 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Inc owns 114,561 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 3.53% or 841,062 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates has 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,755 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 2.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Tru Com invested in 2.82% or 74,555 shares. Toth Advisory holds 91,938 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2,677 shares. 1.09M were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 78,197 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Personal Advsrs stated it has 541,218 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkwood Limited Com invested in 71,267 shares. Cadinha Com Ltd Liability Com owns 3.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,038 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 2.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 311,911 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 36,300 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 30,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,934 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.