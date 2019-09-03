Opus Investment Management Trimmed Dominion Energy (D) Position by $2.26 Million; Market Value Declined; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 212,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 486,408 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.09M, down from 698,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 2.02M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $915.09M for 17.10 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

