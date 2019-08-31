Opus Investment Management Stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) Lowered by $620,000 as Share Value Declined; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Valuation Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares to 69,100 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).